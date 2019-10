To the willing landowners, to the individuals who used their influence and connections to help push through those wind turbine permits for AES Corp., to the community associations who willingly accept the monies and proposed recreation center AES is offering, to the locals employed by AES, which has tried to bully our kia‘i: I hope you are sleeping well at night knowing that many of your neighbors, friends and classmates are not.

As a direct result of your actions, they are on vigil day and night. They are being arrested. While your wallets get fatter, they are taking from their meager earnings to pay bail for those arrested. They are doing this because they know these massive turbines will destroy their community. They are working to preserve Kahuku for today and for the future. They are exhausted, strong, proud protectors. We continue to love, support and pray for them. Mahalo nui loa to Ku Kia‘i Kahuku and its supporters.

Lorraine Azain Matagi

Punaluu

