Recently President Donald Trump, while delivering one of his tirades against the world, commented that he was the only president who did not take his presidential salary.

Of course, this was not true.

John F. Kennedy gave his entire salary to charity, while Herbert Hoover gave most of his salary to charity and the rest to his staff.

There’s a saying, “A lie will go around the world while the truth is putting on its boots.’’ This is a lesson Trump has learned well and practices often.

Robert Dixon

Makiki

