On an outing to Waimea Falls Park, I was viscerally disturbed by the sight and sounds of gargantuan wind turbines furiously churning on the ridge overhead. It is clear to me why people oppose the new Kahuku wind farm.

The wind-farm protesters have been quickly and effectively neutralized by the police. And yet, protesters opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope, a project that is quiet and elegant and has no impact on the general public, are allowed to illegally block a public roadway for months.

Unequal application of the law is wrong and an existential threat to Hawaii state government. Our leaders should be held accountable.

Rhoads Stevens

Hawaii Kai

