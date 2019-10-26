Letter: Impeachment is precise solution for Trump

Impeachment is the precise solution for precisely this president. Read more

If ever there was a case for impeaching and removing a president, it is for this situation, for this president, who is completely unfit, incompetent, bizarre, making stuff up daily, literally breaking the customs, rules and ethics befitting the office of the presidency.

But most important of all, he is breaking the laws of the country and its Constitution.

With his constant lying, dishonesty, and lack of honor and integrity, he daily debases and stains the highest office in the land.

Impeachment is the precise solution for precisely this president.

Allan Toh

Kaimuki

