It appears to the majority of our state’s law-abiding residents and yes, we taxpayers, that our state and city governments have different interpretations of the laws that govern all of us. Read more

It appears to the majority of our state’s law-abiding residents and yes, we taxpayers, that our state and city governments have different interpretations of the laws that govern all of us.

The Thirty Meter Telescope protesters have broken the law on the Mauna Kea Access Road since July, at a cost to all of us of $9 million so far. Justice has yet to be served.

On Oahu, however, Police Chief Susan Ballard enforced the law on the wind farm protesters and correctly and very clearly explained that no one is above the law — not you, not me, not President Donald Trump, and certainly not the TMT protesters.

Is Gov. David Ige listening?

Bob Vieira

Pauoa Valley

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.