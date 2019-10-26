comscore Ala Wai harbor redevelopment effort falls short — again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ala Wai harbor redevelopment effort falls short — again

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has come up empty-handed after a committee reviewed proposals for redevelopment of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor — rankling some Waikiki residents and boaters who fear the state will never get it right. Read more

