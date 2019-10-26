Kamehameha sweeps Moanalua to reach D-I girls volleyball title match

No. 1 Kamehameha kept its quest for a 22nd title very much alive by sweeping Moanalua on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships. Read more

No. 1 Kamehameha kept its quest for a 22nd title very much alive by sweeping Moanalua on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships.

After the 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Na Menehune, who were playing on their home court, the Warriors (14-2) will meet No. 3 Punahou tonight at Blaisdell Arena for the big prize.

“Moanalua in their gym is tough to beat,” said Kamehameha coach Chris Blake, who led his team to the ILH crown and the tourney’s top seed. “They (Na Menehune) played lights out defense. I’m happy how we handled the first touch and it allowed our offense to run pretty smoothly today.”

Sophomore outside hitter Devin Kahahawai delivered 13 kills for the Warriors and senior Keonilei Akana — who split time between opposite and middle — came through with 12 kills and 14 digs. Bryanne Soares, a senior setter, contributed 36 assists.

Defensively, the Warriors game-planned for Moanalua junior outside hitter Tayli Ikenaga and it succeeded. Ikenaga’s nine errors offset her nine kills and the Kamehameha front-row handled many of her 52 swings.

“I can’t believe it,” Kahahawai said. “We did all that we wanted tonight. We worked through it and now we’re here going to the championships tomorrow.”

Offensively, the OIA runner-up Na Menehune (15-2) got big performances from senior hitter Alexis DeBina-Bautista with 10 kills and senior middle Amariis Garcia with six.

In the first set, Moanalua grabbed an 8-4 lead, but there were also four ties until 9-all. Kamehameha then took leads of 14-11 and 18-14, but Na Menehune scratched back to tie at 21. From there, though, the Warriors got kills from Akana and Kahahawai en route to closing it out by three.

The second set began with eight ties and six lead changes before the Warriors took the lead for good at 11-10. Moanalua stayed close until 20-18 before two kills by Akana and one by sophomore outside Maui Robins gave Kamehameha enough momentum to close it out.

In the third, Moanalua kept scrapping despite trailing most of the way. The Warriors pulled ahead with leads of 18-13 and 21-16 and Kamehameha got home easily after Akana’s thundering blast made it 22-16.

The Warriors are going for their fifth state title since this decade started in 2011 and third in the past five years. Punahou, which hasn’t won at states since 2014 and lost to Kamehameha in the ILH final earlier this month, is out to prove something.

“Physically, we’re there,” said the Warriors’ Robins, who had seven kills and a match-high 16 digs. “Mentally and building up teamwork and trust in each other is how we’ll pull through.”

For Moanalua, it’s another close miss. In the past nine years, Na Menehune has been to the state semifinals four times and the quarterfinals four times.

“We competed really well with them being how high ranked they are and how good of players they are,” Moanalua senior libero Sonny Rodrigues said. “We played our hearts out.”