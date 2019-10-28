Letter: Civil disobedience may be necessary

“If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so.” Read more

As a proud public school social studies teacher, I use this quote, attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to empower my students to use their voice to engage in our democracy.

On Oct. 21, at 3:30 a.m., I was arrested for disobeying a police officer by blocking the transport of the AES Corp. wind turbines in Kahuku. Sitting in the jail cell, I reflected on why I chose to get arrested for civil disobedience. I didn’t want to get arrested, but I had no other choice.

My 6-year-old son is autistic, and medical studies have shown that children with autism are hypersensitive to infrasound from wind turbines.

They can hurt him and other children like him. What would you do to protect your children?

Joshua Noga

Hauula

