I am appalled at the willful ignorance exhibited by our elected officials and bureaucrats in allowing the new wind-farm project in Kahuku to move forward. This project is a clear and present danger to that community and others nearby, as demonstrated scientifically in other states and countries.

Why must people there suffer further and with increased magnitude from yet another, more harmful group of windmills?

These things are not even considered by experts to be safe at less than a mile from people. Most people who are informed would protest this project near them.

Susan Endo

Waianae

