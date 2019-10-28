comscore Letter: TMT proponents fail to understand opponents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: TMT proponents fail to understand opponents

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lee Cataluna’s recent column, “Protests rise up when voices go unheard” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20), is on target and provides appropriate criticism of politicians, established jurisprudence, community leaders and even everyday citizens. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: AG should probe Kealoha’s cases

Scroll Up