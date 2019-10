There are some details being left out about traffic flow on Dillingham Boulevard during rail construction (“Dillingham rail work delayed,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). While the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation promises to keep at least one lane open in each direction, it doesn’t explain that in those lanes, heavy equipment and work vehicles will be commingled with local traffic. This same management scheme was used in Waipahu, and if you dared to go on Farrington Highway, you were doomed to long waits and constant rerouting.

It’s only logical to predict that much of Dillingham’s traffic will end up on Nimitz Highway and the H-1 Freeway. Those two main arteries, already congested, will bear the brunt of the rail construction. HART should include the whole impact of its traffic scheme in its explanations to the public.

Garry P. Smith

Ewa Beach

