Maui continues to discuss how to meet Hawaii’s renewable-energy goals

Two new grid-scale solar projects that are in the works — one approved, one facing community opposition — promise to push Maui closer to the state’s goal of meeting 100% of Hawaii’s electrical energy needs through renewable sources by 2045.

Maui County, including Molokai and Lanai, has already surpassed the state’s intermediate goal of 30% renewable energy by 2020, hitting 38% in 2018, mostly from wind power.

By comparison, Hawaii County produces 44% of its electrical energy from renewable sources — highest of the Hawaiian Electric Co.-powered counties — and Oahu was lowest at 22%. Kauai’s nonprofit Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reports that it gets roughly 55% of its electricity from solar, hydropower and biomass.

In August, HECO, parent company to Maui Electric Co., began soliciting projects to generate an additional 900 megawatts of renewable energy statewide, including 135 MW on Maui. Proposals are due Nov. 5, with finalists to be named in May and contract negotiations to follow.

HECO’s first procurement ended in 2018, and the state Public Utilities Commission has approved seven of eight project contracts submitted from that effort. The seven contracts represent about 260 MW of renewable energy paired with nearly 1,100 megawatt-hours of energy storage, primarily through lithium-ion batteries.

All eight of the projects were solar projects paired with battery storage, and PUC officials believe that will be the case the second time around, even on Maui, where wind dominates.

Maui receives a little more than 23% of its electrical energy from utility-scale wind farms and 13.4% from rooftop photovoltaic systems connected to the MECO grid. The major wind-power generators are Kaheawa Wind I and II on the ridges above Maalaea and Auwahi Wind near the island’s remote southeast coastline.

But with the falling costs and increasing efficacy of photovoltaic panels, Maui and the rest of the state are poised to rely more heavily on solar as the future of electrical energy generation.

“Of the first round of projects, all of the ones that we selected in the final group were solar — actually, solar paired with (battery) storage,” said PUC Chairman Jay Griffin.

The second phase of renewable-energy project development on Maui will replace MECO’s 37.6-MW, oil-fired Kahului power plant, which is set to be retired by the end of 2024.

The two Maui projects that came out of HECO’s first procurement effort include the 60-MW Kuihelani Solar project on 500 acres in Central Maui by developer AES Corp., with an estimated completion date of 2021. (The same developer has been embroiled in community protests over construction of its Na Pua Makani Wind project in Kahuku and has other PUC-approved solar projects planned for Waikoloa on Hawaii island and in West Oahu.)

The second is the 200-acre, 15-MW Paeahu Solar project on Ulupalakua Ranch land above Wailea by developer Innergex. That project is still under review by the PUC and is being met with resistance from nearby residents.

Despite HECO’s push for more utility-scale projects, some experts and environmental groups say rooftop PV systems that allow for “distributed generation” — the term for when electricity is produced on a small scale near the point of use instead of from a centralized power plant — are the best option for the future.

One reason is their ability to reduce widespread power outages, since they allow the formation of “microgrids” in which homes within a neighborhood are connected through small, mostly self-sufficient power grids.

“Distributed is better because it’s more local, and if you have a breakdown or something, it’ll only affect a few houses or a neighborhood rather than a whole island,” said Rob Weltman, chairman of Sierra Club Maui, who has been involved in discussions regarding Maui’s renewable-energy future.

Rooftop PV panels have the additional advantage of not requiring the large acreage needed for utility-scale solar farms, which can be unsightly.

The Pono Power Coalition, formed by a group of Maui residents, is preparing to challenge the 15-MW Paeahu Solar project in a contested case hearing in December before the PUC. The residents argue the project will be detrimental to the environment and community, and that it should be moved away from where people live.

CarolAnn Barrows, director of the coalition, has produced a petition with the signatures of about 900 residents who oppose the project. She said Paeahu Solar is going to be 200 feet from her property and near a residential neighborhood.

“There’s basically no one who’s for this except for the proponents and their paid consultants here,” she said.

Innergex told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the company is planning design changes to mitigate some of the residents’ concerns.

“Innergex’s solar project is coupled with a battery energy storage system which will provide significant value to the Maui electric grid,” said Eddie Park, the developer’s business development manager, in a statement. “We have heard concerns of several members of the Maui Meadows neighborhood raised at our community outreach meetings and with the PUC. … We have committed to design changes and, where possible, will be mitigating other concerns as the project moves through the design phase.”

Although the Pono Power Coalition’s goal is to move the solar farm, Barrows believes utility-scale solar projects, in general, will become obsolete because of the growth in rooftop systems and distributed generation of electricity.

“All of the experts in renewable energy are saying that the near future of renewable energy — and we’re not talking 50 years, we’re talking five to 10 years — will be distributed nano- and microgrids, not these huge solar power stations or wind farms,” she said.

John Cole, assistant specialist for the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, which conducts research on sustainable-energy technologies, sees the need for a mix of rooftop and utility-scale solar-power sources.

“Distributed (generation) is a great opportunity for a lot of different reasons, but it also presents the most challenges in the controlling of it,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of investment” in improving the power grid.

Cole also said battery storage for individual homes isn’t yet a viable option for people who want to disconnect completely from HECO, citing limitations in battery capacity and inconsistent weather conditions.

For now, he said, staying connected to the grid may be the wiser option.

In a recent editorial board meeting with the Star-Advertiser, HECO President and CEO Alan Oshima said rooftop PV systems are needed to reach the state’s renewable-energy goals, especially in high-density areas like Oahu. But there are important reasons for staying connected to the grid, most critically to ensure its stability and safety for the entire island community and vital services.

“As more people leave the grid, the grid has to be supported by fewer customers,” he said. “The grid is essential for the economy, public safety, health, welfare and lifestyle.”

HECO OFFERS NEW PROJECT STATUS BOARD

Keep track of completed and pending renewable-energy projects statewide via Hawaiian Electric Co.’s new project status board available on its website.

The status board lists 17 grid-scale projects currently proposed or underway on four islands, ranging in size from a 2.6-megawatt solar and storage project on Molokai to a 52-megawatt solar and storage system in Kunia on Oahu. Altogether the projects represent 460 megawatts of renewable energy that is expected to come online by 2022.

Four categories are represented: under construction, approved by regulators, awaiting approvals and completed in 2019. The board will be updated as the status of projects changes.

The status board is available at hawaiianelectric.com/statusboard. Find additional information about HECO’s ongoing renewable-energy work and a list of resources at hawaiianelectric.com/clean-energy- hawaii.

Star-Advertiser staff