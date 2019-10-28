comscore Maui continues to discuss how to meet Hawaii’s renewable-energy goals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui continues to discuss how to meet Hawaii’s renewable-energy goals

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two new grid-scale solar projects that are in the works — one approved, one facing community opposition — promise to push Maui closer to the state’s goal of meeting 100% of Hawaii’s electrical energy needs through renewable sources by 2045. Read more

Previous Story
3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Scroll Up