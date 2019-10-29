Letter: Keiki with disabilities deserve full respect

Tiffany Vara of Pa‘ani Kakou should feel ashamed for using children with disabilities as the nonprofit’s rationale for not moving the site of a proposed inclusive children’s playground from Ala Moana Regional Park to Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.