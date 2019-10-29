Letter: Keiki with disabilities deserve full respect

Tiffany Vara of Pa‘ani Kakou should feel ashamed for using children with disabilities as the nonprofit’s rationale for not moving the site of a proposed inclusive children’s playground from Ala Moana Regional Park to Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26) . Read more

Tiffany Vara of Pa‘ani Kakou should feel ashamed for using children with disabilities as the nonprofit’s rationale for not moving the site of a proposed inclusive children’s playground from Ala Moana Regional Park to Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26).

According to the article, Vara said that moving the park from Ala Moana will cause suffering to children with special needs. Depicting children with disabilities as a suffering group in this manner lacks respect and perpetuates a negative image of individuals with a disability. An apology to the community is an appropriate step.

Norma Jean Stodden

Waimanalo

