Letter: Keiki with disabilities deserve full respect

Tiffany Vara of Pa‘ani Kakou should feel ashamed for using children with disabilities as the nonprofit’s rationale for not moving the site of a proposed inclusive children’s playground from Ala Moana Regional Park to Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Read more

