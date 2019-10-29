Letter: Don’t just protest; run for public office in 2020

Civil disobedience and protests for Mauna Kea, Waimanalo and Kahuku have resulted in millions of taxpayer dollars being spent on law enforcement to control and mitigate these actions against construction projects. Read more

Civil disobedience and protests for Mauna Kea, Waimanalo and Kahuku have resulted in millions of taxpayer dollars being spent on law enforcement to control and mitigate these actions against construction projects.

In 2020, political seats will be available for aspiring leaders seeking local, state and national positions.

Change starts with leaders who have the vision, passion and commitment to implement their values. Do more than just say no.

Scott Kamiya

Chinatown

