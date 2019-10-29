comscore Letter: Don’t just protest; run for public office in 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t just protest; run for public office in 2020

  
  

Civil disobedience and protests for Mauna Kea, Waimanalo and Kahuku have resulted in millions of taxpayer dollars being spent on law enforcement to control and mitigate these actions against construction projects. Read more

Letter: TMT proponents fail to understand opponents

