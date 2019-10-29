Easy-Kine Cooking: Whip up tasty, fancy pupu — with Spam

Here are two easy appetizer ideas to take to your next potluck. Read more

We’re often told that Spam’s popularity in Hawaii is unmatched anywhere else in the world. Indeed, many of us are unapologetic about our love of the canned meat, and we eat Spam in many forms. Here are two easy appetizer ideas to take to your next potluck.

The first is from Minnesota resident Robert Buss, who visited recently and said Spam is also popular where he lives. That’s probably because Hormel, the producer of the canned meat, is headquartered in that state, known as “the land of 10,000 lakes.”

Buss shared his favorite easy appetizer, just one ingredient — Black Pepper Flavored Spam. After cubing it, he puts it under a broiler until crisp, then serves it with toothpicks.

Not every market carries this variety, so substitute any flavor. But Buss swears by this version, saying the pepper adds the perfect amount of kick.

The second recipe presents the flavors of a Spam musubi in an elegant bite-sized form.

Use soup spoons: Fill them with cooked rice, a small stick of seared teriyaki-flavored Spam and top with furikake (Japanese seasoned seaweed flakes). It’s the perfect bite, with the softness of rice, saltiness of Spam and distinct flavor of furikake, with its seaweed and sesame seeds.

Copy the presentation caterers use, pictured above, and enjoy a fancy serving of mini Spam musubi.

BLACK PEPPER SPAM BITES

By Lynette Lo Tom

1 (12-ounce) can Black Pepper Spam (substitute any version)

Cut Spam into 1/2-inch cubes. Place on a foil- covered baking tray. Broil until top is bubbling and crispy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven, turn pieces over and return to broiler for another 3 to 5 minutes. Serve while hot with toothpicks. Makes about 32 cubes.

Approximate nutritional information, per cube (based on 32 cubes): 35 calories, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, no fiber or sugar, 1 g protein

MINI SPAM MUSUBI IN A SPOON

By Lynette Lo Tom

1/4-inch slice Teriyaki Spam

1 cup cooked rice

2 tablespoons seaweed furikake

Cut the slice of Spam into 16 rectangular pieces. Fry in skillet over medium until crispy, about 3 to 5 minutes, or place on foiled baking tray and broil the same amount of time, until crisp.

Fill 16 soup spoons each with 1 tablespoon rice. Top with 1 piece of Spam, then sprinkle with furikake.

Serve spoons on a platter. Makes 16 spoonfuls.

Approximate nutritional information, per cube spoon: 50 calories, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, no sugar, 2 g protein

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.