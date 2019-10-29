The helping hands of Rudy Kealohi and Jansen York have formed a dangerous receiving duo for Moanalua football

Jansen York is an inquisitive soul and Rudy Kealohi is a patient leader. Read more

Jansen York is an inquisitive soul and Rudy Kealohi is a patient leader.

Growing up in a home-school environment, York thrived. Learned to ask questions. Plenty of questions. When his family moved to Moanalua, he had a whole new world to learn about.

“It was kind of hard leaving friends I knew for three years. It was kind of a struggle, but in the end I knew it was the right decision,” the senior slotback said. “They welcomed me with open arms, especially Rudy them.”

Entering his senior year, York arrived at OIA Division I member Moanalua with quarterback RJ Javar from Mililani of the Open Division. Kealohi, the leading pass catcher last year, thought it would be a challenge for playing time.

“I know him and RJ had some chemistry. I was like, I’ve got to bond with RJ and make sure that he shares the ball equally,” Kealohi said.

Carrying a 3.6 grade-point average, York had to start over in some ways. After playing in the JPS, JV and varsity system at Mililani, York had to unlearn his first football language and absorb the terminology and nuances of Moanalua’s system.

“It’s just a whole new setting. Jansen is up to speed now, just some in-game adjustments on the fly,” Moanalua wide receivers coach Jon-Michael Sharsh said. “Rudy will help him out. Rudy is one of the smartest players I’ve coached. He’ll put everyone in the right position. I can literally have conversations with him while he’s running his route.”

Different school, different attack

For York, the transition was more than just wording. Mililani’s run-pass option playbook is more about opportunism. Moanalua, lacking power blocking and a significant rushing attack, has relied on aerial weapons for years. York asked his new friend in the receiver corps for help with those in-game tweaks. Still does.

“Last game,” York said the morning after Moanalua’s wild 21-20 double-overtime win over Leilehua for the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I title.

“He does that a lot,” Kealohi confirmed.

The game was, as Kealohi says, “nerve wracking.” Javar got knocked out of the game with an injury on the first play of the second quarter. Kealohi took over at QB, and he eventually got hurt. York later played some running back. It was sheer madness and, as Sharsh says, “a miracle” that Moanalua found a way to win.

“It’s special because it’s our senior year, our last year of football at Moanalua,” Kealohi said.

The toughness and teamwork of Moanalua’s defense, one of its best units in school history, is a constant. The high level of the pass-first offense was a big question mark for head coach Savai’i Eselu and his staff just a few months ago after QB Nick Au graduated.

Javar and York arrived, went to work and Kealohi smoothed out the bumps along the way. Operating from the slot, York and Kealohi have combined for 2,018 yards and 19 TDs, drawing comparisons to past Menehune duos.

“They’re like me and Sheldon (Pagba),” Sharsh said, recalling his senior year in 2012. Playing in D-I, or OIA Red East, prior to the Open Division format, the duo of Sharsh and Pagba combined for 52 receptions, 752 yards and 10 TDs with Micah Kaneshiro at QB.

There have been other productive duos. Sharsh recalls the combo of his younger brother, current Hawaii slotback Jason-Matthew Sharsh, and Chad Aragon in 2013. They combined for 126 catches, 1,720 yards and 15 TDs with Kaneshiro.

In 2016, Ryan Ramones and Rylan Miguel combined for 129 catches, 1,622 yards and 21 TDs with Alaka‘i Yuen at QB.

There was also the receiving duo of Mike Egami and Taylor Tanaka of the unbeaten Division II league champion squad in 2010.

The difference now is that Sharsh is coaching, and since recovering from a back injury from his JC-playing years, he is running routes. He is the demo model for the receiving crew.

“I think it’s way better for him to show us things instead of telling us. It helps us to learn better,” Kealohi said. “He tells me to be the best player I can be. He knows that I’m a playmaker. He motivates me.”

York’s positive approach has helped

York’s willingness to learn and ask questions has accelerated his learning curve. He has 68 catches for 1,067 yards and nine TDs.

“He’s a freak. His route-running. His big-play factor. He can take a 2-yard slant and turn it into a 90-yard touchdown,” Sharsh said. “He runs like a 200-pound running back. He’s tough to bring down.”

Kealohi has 84 receptions for 951 yards and 10 TDs, a solid bump his junior-season totals (59, 616, 3). His numbers have sometimes been eye-popping. He caught 14 balls for 149 yards in a season-opening victory against ‘Iolani. In a win over Sierra Vista (Nev.), he had 13 receptions for a season-high 198 yards and two TDs.

“When he came in (last year), it was one of our quickest transitions from JV to varsity,” Sharsh said. “They’re both easy to coach. They’re like my little brothers.”

RUDY KEALOHI, JANSEN YORK

Moanalua football * Seniors

FAVORITES / Q&A

Athlete:

>> York: Lamar Jackson.

>> Kealohi: Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman.

Team

>> York: Baltimore Ravens. “Since 2011, because of Ed Reed and Ray Lewis.”

>> Kealohi: Pittsburgh Steelers. “Most of my family are Steeler fans. I have a couple of signed Troy Polamalu jerseys.”

Food at home

Kealohi: My mom (Sandy) makes baked salmon with furikake on it. I can’t make it, no ways.

York: I like the grilled chicken and rice my dad (Doane) makes. It’s Walmart chicken. We just heat it up on the stove.

Food eating out

Kealohi: After games I like to go to Jack in the Box. I like the Munchie Meal. Two tacos, regular fries or curly fries, and the chicken tater melt. It’s like a croissant bread, too.

York: Taco Bell. I like the Chalupa Cravings meal. I like the steak chalupa. There’s cinnamon twists.

Movie

>> Kealohi: “I like superhero movies. I like all of them. Supervillains, too. I like ‘The Flash.’ “

>> York: “Christmas with the Cranks” “It’s Jamie Lee Curtis and the guy who played Santa Claus.”

TV show

>> York: “The Office.” “I’ve seen every episode twice, probably more. My sister (Arianna) does a good Michael Scott impression.”

>> Kealohi: “The Flash.” “It’s on CW (Network). It’s an interesting storyline.”

Video game

>> Kealohi: “Madden” or “(NBA)2K.” “I like playing ‘Madden’, especially against friends. We played in (Las) Vegas during our trip. The best players are probably Cyres (Dacyres Domingo) and Yams (Ethan Yamamoto).”

>> York: “I like ‘Madden,’ too. We played each other twice. We’re tied. I use the Ravens.”

>> Kealohi: “I use the Steelers. I think I made (Lamar Jackson) fumble before. I spy him with Ryan Shazier. We were using ‘(Madden) ‘19.’ “

What’s something you’re good at?

I can do some mad card tricks.

Music artist

>> York: “Chance the Rapper and Drake. I listen to (Chance) in pre-game and stuff.”

>> Kealohi: “I like Lil Baby and J Cole. I like their music. Lil Baby’s music gets me pumped.”

Teacher

>> York: “I’d say my mom (Wendy) and dad since I was home schooled. I had only three hours of school a day (until high school).”

>> Kealohi: “Ms. Mizue was my favorite teacher. Now she’s a principal at some elementary school. She was my homeroom teacher. She always kept me on top of things and she made sure my graders were good because she knows I’m an athlete.”

Time machine

>> York: “I’d go back to 2008 and see my grandma (Carol Lee). I was kind of young. She was the best. She was so kind and always doing everything for the family and kids.”

>> Kealohi: “I’d go five years back before my grandpa (Rudolph Kealohi) passed away. He passed away last year. Both my grandparents used to come to all my games.”