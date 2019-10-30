Letter: HMSA plan challenges Hawaii family medicine

Recent numbers revealed that Hawaii, already short nearly 800 physicians, lost the equivalent of 108 physicians since last year. Read more

The recent commentary by pediatricians Calvin C.J. Sia and Galen Y.K. Chock highlighted concerns shared by many of Hawaii’s family medicine physicians under HMSA’s current “payment transformation” program (“Family-centered medical home eroding,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 14).

Under the constraints of this model, we are finding it increasingly difficult to provide the high-quality care that our patients deserve. Many of us are demoralized by the impact “payment transformation” has had on our ability to care for our valued patients.

“Payment transformation” has placed many family physicians in a precarious financial situation, struggling just to meet overhead, with some ultimately realizing that practice survival is impossible. Hawaii is losing physicians. Change is needed before this crisis worsens beyond repair.

Family physicians and the leaders in family medicine, including the board of the Hawaii Academy of Family Physicians, seek to work collaboratively with HMSA to improve the health care system to best care for the people of Hawaii.

Michelle Mitchell, M.D.

President, Hawaii Family Health Inc.

Hilo

