Letter: Local folks may not want Ala Moana playground

Yet again, the mayor is behaving totally in opposition to local desires and preferences, going along with a developer and an owner of a luxurious Park Lane condo who wants the Ala Moana Beach Park location (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.