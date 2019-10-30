comscore Letter: Local folks may not want Ala Moana playground | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Local folks may not want Ala Moana playground

Yet again, the mayor is behaving totally in opposition to local desires and preferences, going along with a developer and an owner of a luxurious Park Lane condo who wants the Ala Moana Beach Park location (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Read more

