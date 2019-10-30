Letter: Local folks may not want Ala Moana playground

Yet again, the mayor is behaving totally in opposition to local desires and preferences, going along with a developer and an owner of a luxurious Park Lane condo who wants the Ala Moana Beach Park location (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26) . Read more

Yet again, the mayor is behaving totally in opposition to local desires and preferences, going along with a developer and an owner of a luxurious Park Lane condo who wants the Ala Moana Beach Park location (“Caldwell, developer reject idea for different playground site,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26).

Hey, what about locals who’ve enjoyed Ala Moana Regional Park for 80 years and don’t want what he and Tiffany Vara want? Why isn’t our mayor listening to us? It seems like he has a practice of opposing local folks, as if he thinks he knows more than the majority.

God help us if he would become governor of our wonderful state. Wish we could vote him out yesterday!

Janet Dagan

Punchbowl

