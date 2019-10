Those who think wind power is the energy nirvana should drive to the end of Lagoon Drive and look at the 13 windmills on top of an airport building. Read more

Those who think wind power is the energy nirvana should drive to the end of Lagoon Drive and look at the 13 windmills on top of an airport building. Only one of them is working; this has been the case for several years.

Originally, there were 16 windmills. Three of them have been taken down. The other 13 remain, but only one spins in the wind. Why haven’t they been repaired? Could it be because the manufacturer is out of business or it is not cost-effective to fix them?

Will the huge, noisy, bird-killing windmills currently defacing the hills of Kahuku suffer the same fate? Perhaps Hawaii should re-think allowing more windmills, both in Kahuku and 10 miles off Oahu’s western shore. Generators powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be much safer, cheaper, quieter and more reliable.

Ray Graham

Waikiki

