Hawaii News

Injunction stops funding for Ala Wai flood control project

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

A judge Tuesday issued an injunction stopping the city and state from funding a controversial flood control project that would build walls and berms around the Ala Wai Canal and put huge flood-control structures in the upper reaches of the watershed. Read more

