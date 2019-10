I cannot believe the lengths to which the protesters (or friends) are going to make a point. Read more

I cannot believe the lengths to which the protesters (or friends) are going to make a point.

Blocking roads is not going to get them anywhere.

I believe everyone has the right to protest — that’s why we live in America. But when you cut down a pole to block the road, you are causing innocent people problems (i.e., tourists, workers, locals).

So do us all a favor and do your protesting right in the area you are concerned about.

Bill Fuson

Ala Moana

