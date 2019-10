The situation on Hawaii island is becoming worse by the day, costing millions of taxpayer dollars and even more in losses to the economy, with no end in sight to the impasse. Read more

The situation on Hawaii island is becoming worse by the day, costing millions of taxpayer dollars and even more in losses to the economy, with no end in sight to the impasse.

However, there is a very simple solution to this problem that should be acceptable to both the protesters and management, and it is right before our eyes.

There is a demigod here in Hawaii, who already has had two ships, a highway, and even an international airport named after him. So let’s rename the Thirty Meter Telescope the Daniel K. Inouye Telescope, which the protesters would not dare call a desecration.

Bryan Geoffrey

Kaneohe

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.