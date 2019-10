Daniel Alexander and Chad Taniguchi from the Hawaii Bicycling League have a good point (“Heavy sentences for reckless drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 27). There’s no place for reckless drivers on our roads.

Unfortunately, not everyone is considerate. We all experience that. What we need is a race facility where we all can go fast without endangering others.

Unfortunately, our politicians don’t see a need for one since the one by Campbell Industrial Park closed in 2006. All the other islands have a race facility run by their counties. But not Honolulu.

Perhaps Alexander and Taniguchi can help lobby for a race facility so people won’t have to do it on our streets. Or at least minimize it. Unfortunately, there will always be dummies who ruin it for the majority.

Edwin Ho

Kalihi

