First it was the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, next it was Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo, then came the windmill issue in Kahuku. Protesters are claiming that their lands are being stolen, the lands they never owned since the days of the missionaries’ takeover. When and where will these meaningless protests end?

Man has walked on the moon; we have put satellites in orbit that make communications worldwide wireless; Amazon is using drones to deliver packages to homes. This is only the beginning; greater discoveries await for those who are wise and believe in what lies ahead out there in space.

Don’t deprive Native Hawaiian children of what the future holds for them. Some of them may become great scholars, astronomers, scientists and yes, astronauts who go to the moon or Mars. Wake up, people, the future is now. The time is now to forge forward.

Philip K. Ho

Kinau

