Get spooked at Halloween events happening today

All events occur on Halloween, Oct. 31.

ADULT EVENTS

>> Dance Magic 808 Halloween Dance: Dancing, costume contest and prizes. 6-9 p.m., Ala Wai Palladium (above Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse), 404 Kapahulu Ave. $3-$6. 372-2256, dancemagic808.com

>> Paradisco Hallows Eve at Centric: Celebrate Halloween Paradisco-style at this “spooky, funky rooftop dance party” with the Hawaii debut of NYC DJ Juan Maclean. All ages. 6-11 p.m., Hyatt Centric Waikiki, 349 Seaside Ave. $25; discounted pre-sale tickets online at paradiscos.com.

>> Tiki’s Halloween Bash 2019: Costumes encouraged, with live bands from 6 p.m. and DJs after 10 p.m. Ages 21+. 8 p.m., Tiki’s Grill & Bar, 2570 Kalakaua Ave. $30; free entry before 8 p.m. Free valet parking with validation. 923-8454, tikisgrill.com/halloween

>> The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Arrive early in costume, enjoy a drink at the Bar@Marks and pick up your props for the performance. Hosted by Tita Titsling. 8 p.m., The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $25-$30. artsatmarks.com

>> “Avenge The Night” Halloween at the Hyatt Costume Contest: Suit up as a superhero or villain and enjoy a night full of tricks and treats. Ages 21+. 8-11 p.m., Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave. $15, $25 VIP (includes dedicated entry line, candy pouch and glow stick). 457-0155, events.racesauce.com

>> The Haunting of Hard Rock Cafe: Costume contest, DJs, giveaways. Ages 21+. 9 p.m., 280 Waikiki Beach Walk. Tickets: tantriq.net.

>> Boo-Ho Halloween Midnight Costume Contest: Dancing, music by DJ 2Tru. Ages 21+. 10 p.m., Buho Cocina y Cantina, 2250 Kalakaua Ave. Cover: $10. buhocantina.com

>> Night of the Killer Costumes: SKY Waikiki’s annual Halloween night party and costume contest on the rooftop (19th floor) of Waikiki Business Plaza; doors open 10 p.m.; contest begins after midnight at 12:15 a.m. Contestants must check in on the 18th floor for pre-screening at 10 p.m. Masks and face coverings must be removable. 979-7591, skywaikiki.com

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

>> Haunted Plantation 2019 — “14 Years of Fear”: “Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and one of America’s top haunts,” presented by Hawaii’s Plantation Village. Ages 13+. 7-9 p.m., 94-695 Waipahu St; ticket booth opens 6:15 p.m. $15, $20 Fast Pass, $30 VIP front-of-line access; cash only. hawaii hauntedplantation.com

>> Skeleton Key Hawaii Presents Jorge Garcia’s Mutant Massacre: Professional haunted house designed by “Hawaii Five-0” star Jorge Garcia. 7-10 p.m., 171-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua. $12-$20. skeletonkeyhawaii.com

FAMILY FUN

>> Boo, Boo, Trick o’ Treat with Nyla Fujii-Babb: Preschool-aged keiki are invited to arrive in costume for interactive songs and to hear stories about Halloween customs, followed by a trick-or-treat parade throughout the library. 10:30 a.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

>> Halloween sing-along: Lanakila Sing For Your Life will perform Broadway and Disney songs; dress in costume. 2 p.m., Ohana Hale Marketplace (former Sports Authority site), 333 Ward Ave. ohmhawaii.com

>> Halloween Fun for the Little Ones: Come dressed in costume to participate in a costume parade (at 4 p.m.), with games, snacks and a short movie showing of “Room on the Broom.” 3-4:30 p.m., Waianae Public Library. Free. 697-7868

>> New Hope Oahu’s fourth annual Trunk or Treat!: Unique trick-or-treat experience for all ages to visit themed car trunks full of candy and treats, with food trucks, a movie and activities. 4-7 p.m., New Hope Oahu auditorium and Ohana Tent, 290 Sand Island Access Road. Free. shanichambers@enewhope.org

>> Moanalua Gardens Missionary Church Fall Fest: Pony rides, keiki rides, games, a bouncy castle, bingo, entertainment, food trucks and more. Sponsored by Moanalua Gardens Missionary School. 4:30-8:30 p.m., 1401 Mahiole St. (next to Moanalua Elementary School). 839-4002

>> Olivet Baptist Church Halloween Block Party: Food, entertainment, candy and more, including a 70-foot Blue Crush Slide and Obstacle Course, unicorn ride, slime-making and face- painting. Kid-friendly costumes only. 5-8 p.m., Olivet Baptist Church, 1775 S. Beretania St. Free. olivetbaptist.org

>> Harvest Festival: Games, candy, a cake walk and prizes; no scary costumes. Proceeds from purchasing Hawaiian dinner plates will benefit the church’s youth group mission trips. 5:30-8 p.m., Calvary Chapel Windward (located in Aikahi Shopping Center), 25 Kaneohe Bay Drive; enter through the internal hallway near Safeway. 254-5546

>> “Halloweentown” movie showing: This movie is rated G. 6 p.m., Nanakuli Public Library. Free. 668-5844

>> Halloween Bash: Trick-or-treating, games, a costume contest and more. Presented by Pearl City Foundation. 6- 8 p.m., Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St., Pearl City. 456-2073, pearlcityfoundation.org

>> Halloween candy X-rays: Bring in your collection of treats for an X-ray image (for safety purposes). 6- 8 p.m., PetVet Animal Hospital, 848 Ala Lilikoi St., Salt Lake Shopping Center. 834-7387, petvethawaii.com

>> Hallelujah Blast: “Alternative” activity to trick-or-treating with games for all ages, a bouncy house, food and candy. 6-8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wahiawa, 1233 California Ave. 622-4321

>> The Pumpkin Pa‘ina: Carnival-style games, face painting, trick-or-treating at participating vendors and a “passport” adventure to win prizes. The first 500 children receive a free reusable tote bag. Co-presented by One Love Ministries. 6-9 p.m., SALT at Our Kaka‘ako, 691 Auahi St. saltatkakaako.com

SPOOKY MOVIES

>> Scream Like It’s 1999: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of iconic scary films that were showcased on the big screen. Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art. $12. 808ne.ws/scream19. Tonight’s film is “The Blair Witch Project,” in which found video footage shares the tale of three film students who travel to a small town to collect documentary footage and interview subjects about the legendary local murderer Blair Witch, but their project takes a frightening turn. Screens at 7:30 p.m.

FAMILY FUN

Trick-or-treating tonight at participating merchants, while supplies last.

>> Ala Moana Center: Trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m. alamoanacenter.com

>> International Market Place: shopinternational marketplace.com

• Trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m.

• Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) party: 5-10 p.m., with food, live entertainment and activities at Mi Almita Cantina at The Street Food Hall by Michael Mina.

>> Kapolei Marketplace: Trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m., 590 Farrington Highway. shopkapolei.com

>> Kapolei Shopping Center: Trick-or-treating, a mini pumpkin patch (next to Safeway), pumpkin decorating and festive photo backdrops. 5-7 p.m., 590 Farrington Highway. kapoleishopping.com

>> Mililani Shopping Center: Costume contest for keiki, adults and pets, Halloween games, trick-or-treating and more. 5-7 p.m., 95-221 Kipapa Drive and 95-390 Kuahelani Ave. mililanishoppingcenter.com

>> Kahala Mall: Trick-or-treating, 5:30-7 p.m., with “spooktacular” music and DJ Kool E at Center Court. 732-7736, kahalamallcenter.com

>> Windward Mall: Trick-or-treating, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Note: Masks will only be permitted on children ages 12 and under during the duration of the event; no masks on adults. 235-1143, windwardmall.com

>> Ka Makana Alii: Trick-or-Treat with a Hero, 6-8 p.m., with storytime at 5:30 p.m. kamakanaalii.com

>> Pearlridge Center: Keiki Boo Bash and trick-or-treating, 6-8 p.m., Mauka (Uptown) Center Court. KidX club members (free on-site registration for ages 17 and under) will be treated to arts and crafts, while costumed keiki under age 12 are invited to trick-or-treat throughout Wai Makai (Downtown) and Mauka (Uptown). 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com

>> Ward Village: Trick-or-treating, keiki festivities, treats for pets and more. 6-8 p.m., Ward Centre and South Shore Market. 808ne.ws/ward village19