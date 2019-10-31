Tech used to monitor aging infrastructure

TOKYO >> Electric appliance makers are targeting their technological expertise to improve inspections of infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Amid a series of natural disasters, including Typhoon Faxai on Sept. 9 , which caused large-scale power blackouts, and Typhoon Hagibis this month, identifying and reinforcing structural deficiencies has become a pressing task.

Hitachi Ltd., for instance, has developed a system for managing underground water and gas pipes more efficiently. Sensors detect fine vibrations caused by leakages, and the system automatically identifies parts that need to be repaired.

In conventional inspections, much of the work relies on assessments based on the skill and experience of inspectors. They may listen for distinct noises, such as those caused by water leakage, to identify problems. These methods, however, require excessive manpower and time.

Hitachi hopes to implement its system in March 2020.

Fujifilm Corp. last year developed a diagnostic system that incorporates artificial intelligence to analyze surface images of aging bridges and tunnels. The system can detect cracks as small as a 10th of a millimeter.

More than 500 businesses, including major general contractors, have adopted Fujifilm’s system.

In April, Nihon Unisys Ltd. introduced a system that monitors air conditioning and piping in buildings using sensors. By predicting potential breakdowns, the company estimates that its system can reduce conventional inspections by half.

Across the nation, a large portion of infrastructure built in the 1960s and 1970s, during the postwar, high economic-growth period, is still in use.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the situation is expected to grow. The percentage of use of aging bridges will rise from about 25% in 2018 to about 39% in 2023; the percent of aging tunnels from 20% to 27%.

And the consequences of such use is expected to grow as well.

In recent years, there have been numerous roads damaged by torrential rain and fatigued water pipes bursting. Meanwhile, resources for addressing the wear and tear are limited.

Tsuyoshi Ise, senior researcher at the Ricoh Institute of Sustainability and Business, said use of new technology is a must.

“More efficient (means) of maintenance … are required,” Ise said.