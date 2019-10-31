comscore Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii quarterback McDonald’s game is off and running | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii quarterback McDonald’s game is off and running

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This has been a sobering week in which to watch University of Hawaii game video, if you are an opposing football coach in the Mountain West Conference. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 30, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 31, 2019

Scroll Up