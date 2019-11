So apparently now it is not acceptable to boo our reality-show president at a ballgame just because he is the president and deserves respect. Read more

So apparently now it is not acceptable to boo our reality-show president at a ballgame just because he is the president and deserves respect.

The right of free speech enables Americans to express themselves, and those who did at the recent World Series game should be commended.

This president is accused of openly misusing his office by trying to induce Ukraine to investigate a political rival in return for military aid. He now tries to minimize his actions. He should be excoriated for his behavior in this and many other measures he has taken.

Booing him at the World Series was as American as apple pie. Nobody is above the law, and that includes Donald Trump. We are not living in a dictatorship or fiefdom, no matter how close it seems we are getting to it. Freedom is free speech.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

