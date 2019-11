Awaiting the sounding of the school bell, I observed the behavior of kindergarteners who also waited to enter their classroom. Read more

Awaiting the sounding of the school bell, I observed the behavior of kindergarteners who also waited to enter their classroom. They are blind to racial differences and immune to toxic masculinity and sexism. They all want to be friends with their classmates regardless of sex, size and appearance.

If someone is blocking their way, they simply say to the classmate to make way. There are no fights or arguments over who is right and who is wrong. They peacefully make adjustments to accommodate the needs of the other student.

We can all learn from these 5- and 6-year-old children how to interact and treat our fellow associates, co-workers and friends. There is a large part of our population that harbor anger, jealousy and unhappiness due to their economic or social status or political affiliation. Embracing the Golden Rule of tolerance and understanding for others is nonexistent.

We should be able to do better. We can if we try.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

