I have just read another inspiring account and example of our country’s humanity, greatness and power in the November issue of Reader’s Digest.

The “Nicest Places in America” has given me renewed hope and enthusiasm in our country of mixed peoples and cultures.

Our state of aloha can see and learn that the spirit of aloha exists in every state, taking various forms and endeavors that we, too, can follow.

The fine and heartening examples show the real power and greatness of this country — that it remain in people’s individual goodness, uniqueness, kindness, compassion and regard for each other.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

