It’s Tuesday at 6:47 a.m., and I’ve been watching the local news on TV for about an hour. A truck got into an accident on H-1 eastbound and two lanes were closed, causing traffic to back up. The carpool lane was zooming while cars in other lanes were at a crawl. Why doesn’t the carpool lane open up to all cars in a situation like this to ease the backup?

This is an ongoing traffic problem, and simply allowing everyone to use the carpool lane will help to ease traffic. Oahu needs help to ease traffic jams. Trying something is better than not trying anything.

Bob Naka

Mililani

