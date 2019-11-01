Letter: Plastics ban bill has majority public support

More than 650 individuals and 59 businesses testified in overwhelming support of phasing out a limited number of disposable plastics. Read more

More than 650 individuals and 59 businesses testified in overwhelming support of phasing out a limited number of disposable plastics. There were only 23 pieces of testimony in opposition.

Local favorites like Highway Inn already use compostables. Small local businesses like Banan and Umeke Market also are plastic-free. They testified on the high quality of compostables and the enthusiastic customer support of their efforts.

Bill 40 addresses polystyrene, utensils, straws and some bags. It takes place over a couple years, giving businesses time to change, and includes a generous hardship exemption to protect small businesses. High-quality alternatives exist for each item addressed in Bill 40.

Despite misinformation being circulated by local news outlets and industry lobbyists, packaging for items like poi, tofu, noodles, chips and bottled drinks are not included in the bill.

Industry is amiss to stall positive change instead of rising to meet consumer demands.

Nicole Chatterson

Director of Zero Waste O‘ahu

Manoa

