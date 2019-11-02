Letter: Waialae beach needs beautification makeover

It is now time for the Waialae Country Club and the state to beautify the beach fronting this property. Read more

Two years ago, a letter of mine was printed pertaining in part to the beach fronting the Waialae Country Club being one of the worst beaches in Hawaii for walking, with a dearth of sand and an overabundance of dead coral (“Kahala beach needs to be replenished,” Star-Advertiser, July 15, 2017). Unfortunately, this exclusive club, as well as the state government, have chosen to do nothing to beautify this beach.

However, further beyond this stretch of beach, the entrance to The Kahala Hotel and Resort has gone through a tremendous transformation. In the past, beachgoers felt as though they were trespassing on the hotel’s property, whereas now they enjoy a warm feeling of being most welcomed.

It is now time for the Waialae Country Club and the state to beautify the beach fronting this property, and to emulate the actions of the hotel management simply because it is the right thing to do.

Carlino Giampolo

Kakaako

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.