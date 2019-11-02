comscore Editorial: Bill 37 needs a makeover | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Bill 37 needs a makeover

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Even as he objected to elements of Bill 37, Mayor Kirk Caldwell allowed it to become law without his signature on Oct. 24. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Closer scrutiny of flood plan needed

Scroll Up