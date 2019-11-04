Letter: Experts should review Ala Moana playground

The Ala Moana Regional Park playground issue fails to involve highlighted input from educators (special/physical education, K-12) and health-care practitioners (“Playground relocation not viable, nonprofit partner says,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31).

The opinion of a few families, no matter how well-intentioned, is not the same as consulting experts in the field who may offer viable alternatives instead of a proposal that divides a community that needs to stand together.

Let’s examine coastal locations with kiosks that rent wheelchairs. How can we provide an opportunity for all children to play in the existing natural environment without pouring more concrete?

The issue of maintaining Ala Moana as a people’s park is erroneously framed as being anti-disabled children. But the question is this: Can we imagine a cost-efficient, less environmentally destructive way to preserve the integrity of the park? Improved and maintained restrooms — a definite yes.

Is a zipline playground with a splash pad that replicates a mainland park the only answer?

Dr. Stephanie Han

Kaimuki

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.