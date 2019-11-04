comscore Letter: Experts should review Ala Moana playground | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Experts should review Ala Moana playground

The Ala Moana Regional Park playground issue fails to involve highlighted input from educators (special/physical education, K-12) and health-care practitioners (“Playground relocation not viable, nonprofit partner says,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31). Read more

