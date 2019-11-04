Letter: Time to remove Trump to preserve our nation

Our nation faces a major crossroad, in which our Founding Fathers’ vision of governmental adherence to ethical standards must prove more vigorous than the strong inference of corruption from within (the inept, narcissistic President Donald Trump, personal servant Rudy Giuliani and their henchmen), and from without (Russian meddling in our sovereign elections). Read more

Our nation faces a major crossroad, in which our Founding Fathers’ vision of governmental adherence to ethical standards must prove more vigorous than the strong inference of corruption from within (the inept, narcissistic President Donald Trump, personal servant Rudy Giuliani and their henchmen), and from without (Russian meddling in our sovereign elections).

It is time to remove Trump from office for doltishly advancing the Russian cause by using his personal lackey (armed with public funds) to commit a criminal act on the world stage: extorting the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Trump’s rival in our next election.

The evidence is clear: quid pro quo, or $350 million for the defense against Russian aggression, in exchange for the personal favor of Ukrainian intelligence seeking dirt on the Bidens.

Wake up, fellow Americans. The world is watching.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

