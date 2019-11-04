Kokua Line: Restaurant inspection reports posted on Health Department’s website

Q uestion : What are some things they can close a restaurant for? What are the standards? Read more

Question: What are some things they can close a restaurant for? What are the standards?

Answer: Assuming that you are referring to a health inspection, conditions that can warrant immediate closure include vermin or vector infestation, lack of electricity or water, sewage backup or another imminent health hazard, according to the Department of Health website.

If you have a particular restaurant in mind, you can look up recent inspection reports at 808ne.ws/resinp.

Restaurants are issued a colored placard upon inspection, which they must display on the premises.

A green placard is for restaurants where no more than one critical violation was observed during a routine inspection, and the violation was corrected on the spot. A yellow placard is posted when a critical violation remains uncorrected after a routine inspection or when two or more critical violations are observed; a follow-up inspection is conducted within two business days. A red placard is posted when an imminent health hazard is observed or when the permit is suspended, according to the Health Department.

Q: Can I renew my passport if it expired more than a year ago?

A: Yes. Not only can you renew it, but if you meet certain requirements, you can renew it by mail, an extra convenience many applicants appreciate.

To renew by mail, you must have the passport to submit with the application; it can’t be damaged beyond normal wear and tear; it must have been issued within the last 15 years and when you were 16 or older and in your current name (or you can document your name change).

For more information, see 808ne.ws/passmail or call 877-487-2778.

City adds more appointments

Responding to Hawaii residents seeking REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or state IDs, the city opened up 100 more appointment slots a day across Oahu, according to a news release from the city Department of Customer Services.

“We made process adjustments that allowed us to open more appointments,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “Our goal remains to make appointments the standard process for renewals, with limited walk-in service to accommodate emergencies or special conditions.”

The expansion brings the available total to nearly 750 bookings per day to help residents update their credentials before Oct. 1, when the Transportation Security Administration is scheduled to require passengers to show federally compliant identification to board U.S. domestic aircraft.

Appointments can be made at 10 locations across the island up to six months before a license or state ID expires. To make an appointment, find office locations, download the application and verify that you have the correct identity documents to meet REAL ID requirements, go to honolulu.gov/csd.

Most Oahu residents have embraced the appointment system, with nearly 71% of drivers or ID holders having used it, according to the city. Limited walk-in service also is available.

More good news: As staffing allows, the Koolau Driver Licensing Center in the Temple Valley Shopping Center is opening early — at 6:45 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through the end of the year — to help meet demand, the city said.

Mahalo

On Oct. 18, as I was driving up Likelike Highway, I couldn’t avoid running over an orange object on the highway. It got wedged under my car. I pulled over and tried to remove it. Lucky for me, two nice gentlemen came to my rescue. They figured out the solution in a few minutes and removed the smashed bucket. Thank you to Danny and Dennis for rescuing me! — Very grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.