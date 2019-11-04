comscore Kokua Line: Restaurant inspection reports posted on Health Department’s website | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Restaurant inspection reports posted on Health Department’s website

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 p.m.

Question: What are some things they can close a restaurant for? What are the standards? Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up