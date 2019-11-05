comscore Letter: Civil disobedience has made America better | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Civil disobedience has made America better

Regarding Sam King II’s comments about the Thirty Meter Telescope protest (“Delays in clearing TMT protesters pose risks to stability, security,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 27): If it was not for “civil disobedience,” which is a privilege here in America, women would not have the right to vote. People of color would still be sitting in the back of the bus. Read more

