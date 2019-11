Earlier this year, hotel workers went on strike. They got their raises, but no consideration was given to the people whose visit to Hawaii they ruined. Read more

Now, flight attendants are threatening a strike against Hawaiian Airlines. I agree that Hawaiian Airlines appears to be making tons of money and the flight attendants are being underpaid compared to other airlines. But again, if a strike happens, no one considers the poor customers. I am one of them and will never forgive the union or Hawaiian Airlines if my scheduled trip is canceled due to their greed.

Ron Tamura

Palolo

