Easy-Kine Cooking: Adaptable pot roast sure to satisfy

One night, Doris “Moana” Rowland of Makiki threw together a simple pot roast, and it has since become a family favorite.

Rowland starts with a beef chuck roast and an old standard — Lipton Onion Soup Mix — which she combines with canned tomatoes, fresh mushrooms and an onion. With those few ingredients, a wonderful, stew-like dish emerges.

Long, slow cooking on the stovetop or in a slow cooker breaks down this tough cut of beef until tender. The dish achieves the same result — just quicker — in a pressure cooker. It is perfect over noodles or rice, or with crusty bread.

Rowland usually makes her roast in a slow cooker, then once cooled, refrigerates it. The next day, she is able to remove the fat easily.

Sometimes she adds more vegetables, such as carrots or celery. You could turn it into a farmer’s stew by adding a variety of root vegetables, such as parsnips, beets, rutabagas and turnips.

If you enjoy hot foods, add a few chili peppers or dried chili flakes for a spicy kick.

However you tailor the roast, be sure to top this old-fashioned dish with its delicious gravy.

SIMPLE POT ROAST

By Doris Rowland

2 tablespoons oil

2- to 4-pound chuck roast

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes with liquid

1-ounce package Lipton Onion Soup Mix

1 large round onion, sliced

8 ounces cremini, or baby bella, mushrooms, cleaned (substitute white mushrooms)

1 cup water

1/2 cup chopped celery (optional)

In a skillet or stovetop pressure cooker pot over medium-high, add oil and brown roast, about 5 minutes each side. (If using a multicooker, brown using the saute setting.)

Add meat and all other ingredients to slow cooker crock or regular pot. Cook on low 8 to 10 hours.

If using a pressure cooker, add remaining ingredients to meat in pressure cooker and cook 1 hour. Skim and discard oil. Serve hot with pasta, rice or bread. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 3 pound boneless roast and not including starch): 670 calories, 41 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 220 mg cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 58 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.