comscore Quickbites: D’Vine Kailua, Karai Crab, Taste of Korea, Kahala Mall Burger Bash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: D’Vine Kailua, Karai Crab, Taste of Korea, Kahala Mall Burger Bash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:10 p.m.

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

Previous Story
Great prices on gourmet meals await in Wailea during Restaurant Week

Scroll Up