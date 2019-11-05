Quickbites: D’Vine Kailua, Karai Crab, Taste of Korea, Kahala Mall Burger Bash

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

PARTY IN PINK BENEFITS CANCER RESEARCH

D’Vine Kailua is holding a Pink Party Sunday, to benefit Susan G. Komen Hawaii and its work fighting breast cancer.

The owners of the wine bar, sisters Maureen Nelson Willett and Geri Nelson Bennett, lost their mother to cancer when they were young.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m., with each participant receiving two glasses of sparkling rosé and charcuterie. Also part of the party: live music and a silent auction that includes a 50-inch color television donated by the owners. Sommelier Melissa Mosher will lead a tasting of the wines.

Tickets are $25, available at the wine bar, or call 762-3996 after 2 p.m. D’Vine is in the Lau Hala Shops.

KARAI CRAB OPENS IN NEW LOCATION

Karai Crab opens a new restaurant today at the former Cafe Sistina spot on King Street. The location replaces the original Karai Crab, which opened in 2012 at The Willows on Hausten Street.

The restaurant follows the same Karai formula of seafood boils with a choice of seasonings and sauces, but the menu has been expanded to include pasta dishes and roasted seafood.

The bar also has been expanded and a happy hour added.

The new location — in the Interstate Building, 1314 S. King St. — is open for dinner nightly, with late-night service until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lunch service is to begin next year. Call 952-6990.

FUNDRAISER SHOWCASES FLAVORS OF KOREA

Monday’s Taste of Korea benefit brings together nine restaurants preparing their takes on Korean specialties.

Proceeds will go toward building a Korean Cultural Center in Hawaii.

Participating restaurants: MW Restaurant, The Pig & the Lady, Haili’s Hawaiian Foods, Ohana Bento & Sushi, O’Kim’s Contemporary Korean Kitchen, Auntie Pasto’s Beretania, Chogajip Korean Restaurant and Myung Rang Hot Dog, with support from Hoga Foods and Anheuser Busch.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center’s Manoa Grand Ballroom.

Tickets are $80, available in advance or at the door. Purchase online at hawaiikcc.org or at Orient Travel, 745 Keeaumoku St. Call 343-4233 or 535-8460.

HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY

McDonald’s is marking the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal by bringing back some of the iconic collectibles from kids’ meals past.

Available only from Thursday through Monday with be the Happy Meal versions of such toys as Furby, Changeables, My Little Pony, Hello Kitty, Hot Wheels, 101 Dalmations and the Tamagotchi.

Available only from Thursday through Monday with be the Happy Meal versions of such toys as Furby, Changeables, My Little Pony, Hello Kitty, Hot Wheels, 101 Dalmations and the Tamagotchi.

BURGER BATTLE COMES TO KAHALA MALL

Kahala Mall is hosting a Burger Bash Saturday, with more than 20 restaurants and street food vendors competing for the title of best burger.

A $25 Burger Bash Pass covers mini versions of five burgers, or buy full-size sandwiches as you go. A crowd favorite and a judge’s pick will be chosen.

Participating restaurants include Smith & Kings, Burgers & Burritos, Square Barrels, Butcher & Bird, Bao Tao’n, Burger Hale and Chubbies Burgers.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Chili’s parking lot, with seating and live music inside the mall.

Buy passes at hnltix.com.

