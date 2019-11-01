Hawaii’s McDonald’s to celebrate Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary with iconic throwback toys

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first Happy Meal, McDonald’s is bringing back iconic toys from past decades.

Happy Meal versions of Tamagotchi, Furby and 101 Dalmations toys are making a comeback for a limited time.

All of Hawaii’s 73 McDonald’s will be offering the surprise Happy Meal toys from Nov. 7 to 11, according to McDonald’s.

Flip through the photos to see the toys that will be returning.