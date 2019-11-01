Hawaii’s McDonald’s to celebrate Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary with iconic throwback toys

COURTESY MCDONALD’S
All of Hawaii’s 73 McDonald’s will be offering the surprise Happy Meal toys from Nov. 7 to 11.
Furby was featured as the first electronic toy in Happy Meals in 1999.
The masked icon Hamburglar was featured in Happy Meals in 1995.
Hot Wheels, the scale models of popular cars, were featured in Happy Meals in 1991.
My Little Pony, which was based off of a children’s animated fantasy show, captured a following in 1998.
In 1995, the Power Rangers morphed into TV shows, movies and comic books.
The Space Jam Bugs Bunny was released in 1996 in time for the “Space Jam” movie featuring an all-star lineup from Looney Tunes.
The egg-shaped Tamagotchi toy was popular in 1998 as a handheld digital pet.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first Happy Meal, McDonald’s is bringing back iconic toys from past decades.
Happy Meal versions of Tamagotchi, Furby and 101 Dalmations toys are making a comeback for a limited time.
Flip through the photos to see the toys that will be returning.
