Letter: Kurt Suzuki showed how we can get along

While some people try to make a political mockery out of everything, the Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki displayed a playful and friendly Hawaiian demeanor by donning a “Make American Great Again” cap during his team’s victorious White House visit (“Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5). Read more

