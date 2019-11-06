Letter: Kurt Suzuki showed how we can get along

While some people try to make a political mockery out of everything, the Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki displayed a playful and friendly Hawaiian demeanor by donning a “Make American Great Again” cap during his team’s victorious White House visit (“Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5) . Read more

While some people try to make a political mockery out of everything, the Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki displayed a playful and friendly Hawaiian demeanor by donning a “Make American Great Again” cap during his team’s victorious White House visit (“Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5). All in fun, he toyed with President Donald Trump by pointing to his cap before stepping up to the microphone.

In return, the president playfully hugged him from behind as Kurt flashed the shaka sign and graciously said, “I love you all, thank you.”

While we don’t all agree with how Trump is handling the presidency, deep inside, we all would like to see America become great again, a neat slogan that probably won Trump the presidency.

Kurt also represents the Nationals well — the come-from-behind, against-all-odds wildcard team that miraculously survived a disastrous 19-31 season start and five postseason elimination games to become world champions.

And finally, a lesson to be learned: If the two factions of Congress can playfully get along, they might finally get something done.

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

