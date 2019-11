The bulky-item by-appointment pickup in Honolulu is not working. Read more

The bulky-item by-appointment pickup in Honolulu is not working.

I have on two consecutive months made an appointment for pickup.

The first time I asked the guys in the truck if they were coming back to get the stuff I had set out. The second time I was not home but had a sticker attached to my trash saying it was illegally dumped.

This is not working. More and more trash is piling up on Kalihi Street and nothing is being done about it. We have all kinds of metal up and down this street. Grills, refrigerators and desks that the city will not pick up.

You make an appointment for pickup and it’s the same three-day span that they always had, but now they don’t have to pick up everything.

Just make it the first week of the month and pick it all up.

What a disaster.

Eric Clark

Kalihi

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.