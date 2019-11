Kurt Suzuki is my hero: a hardworking, soft-spoken professional athlete with what appears to be a wonderful family. Read more

Kurt Suzuki is my hero: a hardworking, soft-spoken professional athlete with what appears to be a wonderful family. Apparently a private person, he has dared to express his patriotism by supporting the media-beleaguered president of the United States — the duly elected president of the United States. Kurt is not alone, even in his home state of Hawaii.

I am with Kurt. Hundreds of thousands of Hawaii citizens are with Kurt. God bless Kurt Suzuki.

Scott G. Gier

Ewa Beach

