My son and I went to Saturday’s University of Hawaii football game versus Fresno State and stayed until the end. I want to give a shout-out to the fans and team. It was disappointing UH lost in the last six seconds, but they had a lot of heart and didn’t give up in their 14-point comeback.

A lot of fans left early, thinking their team had lost, but the energy in the stadium from the remaining fans near the end was super. This is such a turnaround from watching those painful Norm Chow days when the players and coaches gave up in the second half. But not this season!

Go ’Bows, and keep your chin up.

Min Pongklub

Aiea

