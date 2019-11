If the proposed playground at Ala Moana Regional Park is all about children with disabilities, then what is the difference if it is near the Children’s Discovery Center? Read more

If the proposed playground at Ala Moana Regional Park is all about children with disabilities, then what is the difference if it is near the Children’s Discovery Center?

Yes, there are the homeless to deal with, but with a concentrated effort and the help of Park Lane donations, I am sure the problem can be overcome. All children would be able to enjoy both venues since they will be co-located.

If the mayor really cares about his constituents rather than only the people at Park Lane, then the decision is easy. Otherwise, it will be just like the rail, forced down the throats of the public. If the playground developers choose to take their ball and go home, then there is nothing lost.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.