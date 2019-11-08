Letter: Christians should ask if Trump represents them

More than 70% of Americans are Christians. Most supporters of President Donald Trump are supposedly Christians. Read more

More than 70% of Americans are Christians. Most supporters of President Donald Trump are supposedly Christians. Trump probably identifies with Christianity.

It seems useful for Christians in general, and Trump supporters in particular, to ask how his statements, actions and policies reflect Christian values.

Is Trump a Good Samaritan and does he follow the Golden Rule with immigrants?

Is Trump obeying the Third Commandment to keep the Sabbath holy, when he devotes his Sundays to golfing instead of worshipping God at church?

The Eighth Commandment forbids lying. The Washington Post tallied more than 13,435 lies by Trump during his presidency, by far the greatest liar among recent presidents.

The Ninth Commandment prohibits sexual immorality. Trump is notorious, as, for example, he admitted in the Access Hollywood video.

It would seem most appropriate for Christians who are conscientious instead of hypocrites to ask, What would Christ say and do in this situation?

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

