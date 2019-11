If we had a state recall process, I’d favor using it against Gov. David Ige. Read more

He has failed to maintain public access to the state-owned Mauna Kea Access Road. He’s allowed road pirates to hold it for ransom (no Thirty Meter Telescope) for nearly four months. He’s wasting millions in public money for police to stand and watch but not act.

That’s clear dereliction of duty.

Robert Owen Jones

Diamond Head

