I supported the Nationals when they were 19-31 and most people had written them off. But auwe, Kurt Suzuki (“Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5)!

He wanted to have fun with President Donald Trump. Does he believe the slaughtered Kurds and the children torn from their mothers at the border were having fun? I’d never buy any product he endorses.

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

